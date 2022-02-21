Left Menu

Canada's foreign minister delays trip to France over rising Ukraine tensions

21-02-2022
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday that she had decided to postpone her trip to France because of rising tensions in Ukraine and would immediately fly back to Canada. "We will be relentless in our pursuit of a diplomatic solution. There is still time for Russia to choose the path of de-escalation and dialogue," Joly said on Twitter in announcing the decision.

Joly was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

