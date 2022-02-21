Canada's foreign minister delays trip to France over rising Ukraine tensions
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 00:46 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Sunday that she had decided to postpone her trip to France because of rising tensions in Ukraine and would immediately fly back to Canada. "We will be relentless in our pursuit of a diplomatic solution. There is still time for Russia to choose the path of de-escalation and dialogue," Joly said on Twitter in announcing the decision.
Joly was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Melanie Joly
- Ukraine
- Canada
- Germany
- Munich Security Conference
- Joly
- Russia
- Canadian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister
Olympics-Germany see 'improved' isolation conditions, others still struggle
NATO mulls Spain-Germany gas link to reduce EU's reliance on Russia: Reports
Luge's new king: Germany's Johannes Ludwig wins Olympic gold
Germany may send more troops to Lithuania, Scholz signals