Biden spoke with France's Macron on Sunday -White House

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 02:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, the White House said, amid Western fears Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

Earlier, Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, in a separate call, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

