AP Industries Minister dies of cardiac arrest

Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, his close aide said.

He was 50 and is survived by wife, a daughter and a son. Goutham Reddy returned to Hyderabad a couple of days ago after spending 10 days in Dubai, where the AP Industries Department set up a stall in the ongoing Dubai Expo to attract investments into the state. He was the son of ex-MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. A statement from Apollo Hospitals said, Goutham Reddy was brought in in an emergency at 7.45 AM after he collapsed at home. ''He was unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest on arrival. He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department. CPR was done for more than 90 minutes. Despite our best efforts he could not be revived,'' the hospital statement said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the demise of Goutham Reddy. Naidu said he was close with the family of Goutham Reddy's family since the time of the departed minister's grandfather. Describing Goutham Reddy as a soft-natured person and one who was committed to his cause, Naidu said it is painful that he passed away at a young age. The vice president conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his Cabinet colleague. Terming Goutham Reddy as ''a young promising leader,'' the chief minister recalled their association for long years. ''Words fail to describe the loss of my young Cabinet colleague,'' the Chief Minister noted. Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu too expressed shock over the Industries Minister's demise. ''Goutham's demise left me in deep shock. He earned special recognition as a soft-spoken and decent minister. It is immensely sad that a leader with a promising future departed so early,'' Naidu remarked. Goutham Reddy was first elected to AP Assembly in 2014 from Atmakuru constituency in his native SPS Nellore district. He was re-elected in 2019 and became a Minister in the first YSR Congress government. The Mekapatis, besides being industrialists, are one of the influential political families in SPS Nellore district. Goutham Reddy's uncle Chandrasekhar Reddy is also a sitting MLA from the district.

State Ministers TDP state president K Atchannaidu, AP Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and several others condoled the demise of Goutham Reddy. The Andhra government declared a two-day state mourning. The Minister's last rites will be conducted in SPS Nellore district with state honours on Wednesday.

