EU supports further talks between U.S. and Russia on Ukraine, Borrell says

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:02 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union supports the latest attempt to arrange further talks between Washington and Moscow to find a diplomatic solution following a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," Borrell told reporters in Brussels before a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he said, after France announced U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

News of Macron's proposal followed a rise in tension over the massing of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders. Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion. The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

