Left Menu

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Russia from Feb 23

PTI | Moscow/Islamabad | Updated: 21-02-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 13:05 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Russia from Feb 23
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Russia on February 23-24, diplomatic sources said in Islamabad on Monday, signalling the first visit by a Pakistani premier to Moscow in 23 years.

An official from Pakistan's Foreign Office confirmed that Prime Minister Khan will visit Moscow on February 23-24.

"He has been officially invited by Russia and Prime Minister Khan will hold talks on key issues of bilateral interest with top leadership," the official told PTI.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday confirmed that preparations for the visit of the Prime Minister Khan were underway, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

''The visit will take place on February 23-24,'' it quoted a source in diplomatic circles as saying. Khan's visit has not been officially announced by Pakistan and Russia.

The visit, which comes amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, is expected to focus on bilateral ties, particularly economic and trade cooperation.

Progress is also expected on the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project that the Russian company would undertake in Pakistan laying a pipeline from Karachi to Kasur near the Indian border.

A Russian delegation was in Pakistan recently to negotiate toll-free proceedings and tax exemptions in connection with the Pakistan Gas Stream Project.

Khan is also expected to hold a key meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources in Pakistan said earlier.

Khan will become the first Pakistani premier to visit Russia in 23 years after former premier Nawaz Sharif travelled to Moscow in 1999.

Though former presidents General Pervez Musharraf, Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited Russia, none of them was an official trip.

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

In April last year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad after a gap of almost nine years. During the visit, he conveyed a message to Pakistani leadership on behalf of President Putin that Moscow was willing to extend all possible help to Islamabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022