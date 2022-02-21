Left Menu

Ukraine says hopes Macron's peace initiative can be implemented

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:02 IST
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine hopes a proposed summit between the presidents of the United States and Russia can be implemented and that Kyiv can join the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

"I have hopes that this initiative, thanks to President Macron and supported by President Biden... will be implemented," Reznikov told a news briefing.

