Putin and Biden could meet or talk but no concrete plans yet - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:13 IST
The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans in place for a summit over Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, but that a call or meeting could be set up at any moment.
Tensions were growing over Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but diplomatic contacts were active. He said Putin would imminently address Russia's security council.
