Left Menu

UP Polls: People should vote on real issues, some doing divisive politics, says Priyanka

Ahead of the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Chinhat area of Lucknow, exhorting people to vote on issues. She said that the people are well aware of political parties who practise divisive politics to deflect attention from real issues.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 14:16 IST
UP Polls: People should vote on real issues, some doing divisive politics, says Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the fourth phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a roadshow in Chinhat area of Lucknow, exhorting people to vote on issues. She said that the people are well aware of political parties who practise divisive politics to deflect attention from real issues. Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "There are a lot of problems of the people. We are telling them to vote on these issues. I think the people understand that there are some political parties who want to prosper by dividing them by talking about caste and religion."

Hitting out at the BJP's claims of improving the law and order situation in the state and its thrust on the issue, Congress leader said that there are incidents of atrocities in the state but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not talk about them. "Atrocities are being committed on a daily basis here. What does the Chief Minister have to say about that?" she said.

She further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress and Samajwadi Party 9SP) being a sympathise of terrorists. "He is saying all this only because of the polls," she said. "Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only about relevant issues," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had recalled the Ahmedabad blasts, saying some parties were sympathetic to such terrorists. He accused the SP government of seeking withdrawal of cases against accused in terror attacks in the state. The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on February 23.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022