Demand for Hindu Rashtra growing each day in Chhattisgarh, funny to even expect action: Owaisi takes jibe at Baghel over Dharam Sansad row

Claiming that after the Congress party and the BJP organized 'Dharam Sansad' in Chhattisgarh two more Hindu Rashtra seminars were held in Raipur and Bilaspur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel saying that amid demand for Hindu Rashtra in the state growing each day, "it's funny to even expect action."

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:31 IST
Demand for Hindu Rashtra growing each day in Chhattisgarh, funny to even expect action: Owaisi takes jibe at Baghel over Dharam Sansad row
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Claiming that after the Congress party and the BJP organized 'Dharam Sansad' in Chhattisgarh two more Hindu Rashtra seminars were held in Raipur and Bilaspur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel saying that amid demand for Hindu Rashtra in the state growing each day, "it's funny to even expect action." Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said in Hindi, "After the Congress party and the BJP organized 'Dharam Sansad' in Chhattisgarh, two more Hindu Rashtra seminars were held in Raipur and Bilaspur. It was told that India would become a Hindu nation in three years. A baba (saint) said that the Supreme Court does not detract from his decision."

He further said, "Congress youth leader should enlighten us and tell us whether it is "Hinduism" or "Hindutva"? The demand for Hindu Rashtra keeps rising in our state every day, but it seems CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy elsewhere. It's funny to even expect action." Notably, Dharam Sansad's events in Haridwar and Chhattisgarh's Raipur sparked controversy due to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by the religious leaders. The hate speeches, allegedly inciting violence against the minority community, were delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand.

Another such event held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on December 26 also kicked up a row when Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities. (ANI)

