UP Polls: Samajwadi Party will not cross 100 seat mark, says Anurag Thakur

A day after the third phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will not cross the 100 seat mark and the former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will resort to blaming the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on the verdict day.

ANI | Banda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:33 IST
UP Polls: Samajwadi Party will not cross 100 seat mark, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur
A day after the third phase of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will not cross the 100 seat mark and the former state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will resort to blaming the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on the verdict day. Speaking to reporters here, Thakur said, "They will not be able to cross even the 100 mark. Even after the seven phases of the elections, he will not cross the 100 seat mark. On March 10, he would issue a statement saying that the EVM was tampered with as he has already begun speaking on that line."

Responding to Yadav's claims that the SP-RLD alliance will secure 400 seats out of the 403 seats in the Assembly, the Union Minister said that the SP chief will not even be able to win the Karhal seat which went to polls yesterday. "What happened in Karhal clearly shows that he is losing his own election and the 'goondaraj and mafiaraj' will not be accepted by the people once again," he said.

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in winning Bundelkhand region of the state and said that there's a wave suggesting the blooming of lotus in the state once again. "I express my gratitude to the people of Bundelkhand who extended their one-sided support to the BJP in 2017 and 2019 elections and the prevalent wave suggests that lotus is going to bloom once again in Bundelkhand," he said.

Voting for the fourth phase of UP polls will take place on February 23. The counting of the vote will be done on March 10. (ANI)

