Left Menu

UP polls: One of 2008 Gujarat bombings' convicts' father active Samajwadi Party worker, says Yogi Adityanath

Two days after a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Samajwadi Party claiming that a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker.

ANI | Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:34 IST
UP polls: One of 2008 Gujarat bombings' convicts' father active Samajwadi Party worker, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two days after a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Samajwadi Party claiming that a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. The Chief Minister representing the Bharatiya Janata Party said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav should come out with a clarification in the matter.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, the Chief Minister said, "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologize before the public." In view of the approaching Uttar Pradesh elections, one of the seats in the spotlight is Azamgarh that for long, has been considered a Samajwadi Party bastion. In 2014, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat.

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022