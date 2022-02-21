Left Menu

Strong current against BJP in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling the prime minister for his poll campaign, and coined a new acronym for PM -- Packers and Movers -- to state that people have understood its meaning.Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav also asserted that there is a 440 volt current against the ruling party in the public.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 21-02-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
Strong current against BJP in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling the prime minister for his poll campaign, and coined a new acronym for PM -- Packers and Movers -- to state that people have understood its meaning.

Hitting out at the BJP, Yadav also asserted that there is a 440 volt current against the ruling party in the public. ''The CM has called PM (for UP polls). The people of cities know what PM means...It means his Packers and Movers (PM) are ready,'' Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Sandila constituency in Hardoi.

He said this time there is direct fight between the BJP and people of the state.

''We are with the people who are directly fighting with the BJP. Neither BSP nor Congress is going to form the next government. Don't waste your votes and ensure the SP forms the next government,'' he said.

Terming Adityanath as ''Bulldozer Baba'', Yadav said he used to call him 'Baba CM' but a newspaper has named him as ''Bulldozer Baba'' ''The CM used to change names and colours of schemes in past five years and now his name has also been changed,'' he said.

He said in the first and second phase of polls, the Samajwadi Party has scored a century in terms of seats and after third and fourth phase the ''double century'' of his party will be made and in rest of the phases the BJP will be left far behind.

''The BJP did not understand that there is 440 volt current against it in the public. The language of its leaders has changed,'' he said, adding that the people of the state have already sent the Baba to his native place Gorakhpur (from where his is contesting polls).

Giving a slogan, ''Janta ne khadi kar diya hain inki khatiya, isliye inke bayan aa rahe hain ghatia'' (As people have discarded them, the language of its leaders have become bad), Yadav said while the BJP is talking of curbing others by 'garmi' (haughtiness), the SP talks of ''bharti'' (recruitments).

He said 11 lakh vacant government jobs will be filled if his party was voted to power and problems of 'Shiksha Mitra' (adhoc primary teachers) will be resolved.

Yadav sought vote for party ally SBSP candidate Sunil Arkwanshi and appealed people to vote for it election symbol ''chhadi'' (stick).

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who accompanied Yadav for the rally, alleged that BSP tickets were finalised by a senior BJP leader and asked people not to waste their votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022