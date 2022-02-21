Left Menu

UP polls: Sonia Gandhi appeals to people of Raebareli to vote for Cong candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out step-motherly treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

Updated: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 15:38 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out ''step-motherly'' treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people,'' Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase. Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

