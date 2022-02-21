Baltic foreign ministers to visit Ukraine together this week

The foreign ministers of the three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - will visit Ukraine together later this week in a show of solidarity, the Latvian foreign minister said on Monday, amid continued fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The ministers will be in Ukraine from Wednesday to Friday, Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

The three Baltic states, unlike Ukraine, are all members of NATO and the European Union.

