Left Menu

Iran's Raisi, Qatar's Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar's Al-Jazeera network showed. The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available. Raisi is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:28 IST
Iran's Raisi, Qatar's Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha
Ebrahim Raisi Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar's Al-Jazeera network showed. The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available.

Raisi is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years. It is his third overseas trip since becoming president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022