UK's Truss says stepping up preparation for worst case scenario in Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:54 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday she was stepping up preparations with allies for the worst-case scenario in the Ukraine crisis, adding that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

"Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely. The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst-case scenario," she said on Twitter following talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high."

