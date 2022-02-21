UK's Truss says stepping up preparation for worst case scenario in Ukraine

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday she was stepping up preparations with allies for the worst-case scenario in the Ukraine crisis, adding that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

"Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely. The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst-case scenario," she said on Twitter following talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)