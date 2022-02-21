Left Menu

Bengal minister Sadhan Pande cremated with state honours

His mortal remains were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night.His body was taken to his house in Kankurgachi area on Monday morning and then to the assembly where he was an elected legislator for eight terms.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande was cremated with state honours here on Monday.

He died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday at the age of 71 after prolonged illness. His mortal remains were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night.

His body was taken to his house in Kankurgachi area on Monday morning and then to the assembly where he was an elected legislator for eight terms. Several members of the assembly including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid their last respects to Pande. His body was later taken to Nimtolla crematorium in north Kolkata for the final rites. Pande had represented Burtola and Maniktala constituencies. He was ailing for the last one year. He was retained as a cabinet minister after the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year but was not allocated any portfolio due to his ill health.

The TMC leader was suffering from kidney ailments, and he was shifted to Mumbai from state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata sometime back. He was in a critical condition in the last few days, party sources said.

Pande is survived by his daughter Shreya.

