Mumbai: Cong protests near BJP MP's office in Mulund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:06 IST
Mumbai Congress workers on Monday protested near the office of BJP MP Manoj Kotak in Mulund against the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Claiming that the PM's remarks on lockdown violations insulted Maharashtra and its people, the Congress has been organising protests against BJP leaders.

Amid the presence of police personnel, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap, CS Sapra and others protested in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the Congress had tried to protest outside the Santacruz office of BJP MP Poonam Mahajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

