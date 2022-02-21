People of Bihar never sympathized with a 'Ghotalebaaz', says Bihar BJP president on Lalu Prasad

Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday lauded the decision of a CBI court to sentence RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years of imprisonment in a fodder scam case and said the people of Bihar never liked or sympathized with a "Ghotalebaaz" (scamster). "There is no sympathy. People of Bihar have never liked 'Ghotalebaaz' and that is the reason why Lalu Yadav lost Lok Sabha elections even after being such a popular leader," Jaiswal told ANI on being asked about the sympathy RJD might be getting after the announcement of sentence against Lalu Yadav.

"His family members are continuously losing elections in the Lok Sabha and in future, his party will be finished," he added. Further slamming the former chief minister of Bihar, the BJP leader urged the people of the state not to elect a person whose ideology is 'if others can do corruption, then why not me.'

"Voting for these types of people will further push Bihar into a pit," he added. Calling the corruption done by the former union minister 'so blatant,' even his alliance partner was forced to prosecute him.

"The corruption was done so blatantly that even thought his party was part of the Congress alliance at the centre, the government was forced to prosecute him. He was sent to jail during the time of Congress government only," said Jaiswal, three times Lok Sabha MP from Bettiah. "When a person who started from fourth-grade animal husbandry quarters, ends up owning four farmhouses in Delhi, then that person is bound to do it illegally. Today it is not possible for someone who is corrupt to get away easily. The way Lalu Yadav increased his property, it was obvious that he is indulging in corruption," he added.

He had committed fraud in those times when no one could even imagine committing such a big scam of Rs 139 crore from the treasury. It is obvious that the same fate has happened." A CBI court in Jharkhand''s Ranchi sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. (ANI)

