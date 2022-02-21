Left Menu

DMK MLAs urge Puducherry Speaker to hold Assembly session for more than a week

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:05 IST
A delegation of DMK legislators presented a memorandum to Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam on Monday urging him to convene the House for more than a week to discuss several important issues.

Headed by Leader of Opposition R Siva, the delegation of DMK MLAs including L Sampath, Annibal Kennedy and Senthil Kumar, met the Speaker in his chamber.

The Union Territory Assembly has been convened by the Speaker on February 23 after getting the approval from Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Official sources told PTI that the session would be held for a day.

A release from the DMK said party legislators wanted the Speaker to ensure that the duration of the session would be for more than a week as important issues like NEET, funds from the Centre as grants for developmental projects, holding civic polls and implementation of health schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana, were required to be discussed in the House.

The DMK has six members in the opposition in the territorial assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

