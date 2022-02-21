Left Menu

Bajrang Dal activist murder: It's a conspiracy, probe can be handed over to NIA, says BJP's CT Ravi

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday termed the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga as a 'conspiracy' and said that if necessary, the probe in the matter can be handed over to the National Investigation Team.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:22 IST
Bajrang Dal activist murder: It's a conspiracy, probe can be handed over to NIA, says BJP's CT Ravi
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday termed the death of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga as a 'conspiracy' and said that if necessary, the probe in the matter can be handed over to the National Investigation Team. "Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered yesterday. I think it's a conspiracy. He has been murdered under a conspiracy," said Ravi.

"A serious inquiry should be conducted. If needed, the case should be handed over to NIA," he added. Further, with a concern to avoid any unfortunate incident, BJP leader said "government should conduct a serious enquiry as the situation may trigger a reaction."

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

