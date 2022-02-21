Left Menu

Goa: GFP chief files police complaint after Facebook page is hacked

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Monday filed a complaint with the polices Cyber Crime Cell stating that his official Facebook page had been hacked and inappropriate messages were being posted on it.My verified Facebook page, Vijai Sardesai has been hacked. I understand that inappropriate messages are being posted from this page.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:57 IST
Goa: GFP chief files police complaint after Facebook page is hacked
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Monday filed a complaint with the police's Cyber Crime Cell stating that his official Facebook page had been hacked and inappropriate messages were being posted on it.

“My verified Facebook page, 'Vijai Sardesai' has been hacked. I understand that inappropriate messages are being posted from this page. I apologise if you have received them,” he tweeted, adding that he had also approached Facebook for necessary action.

Sardesai had contested from Fatorda in the Goa Assembly polls, results of which will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022