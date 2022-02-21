Left Menu

You reap as you sow: Bihar Deputy CM on Lalu Yadav's jail term

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Renu Devi welcomed the sentencing of former state chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam, saying "as you sow, so you reap."

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:30 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Renu Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Renu Devi welcomed the sentencing of former state chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam, saying "as you sow, so you reap." "As you sow, so you reap. This is what the outcome is. If we also do this, it will happen to us also. It is the tradition of the society -- as you sow, so you shall reap. It is the karma (deeds)," the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav was sentenced today to five years in jail and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fifth case linked to the fodder scam. The RJD supremo was convicted in the case last week. Yadav has been found guilty of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. He was found guilty in the fodder scam that took place in the 1990s, when he was chief minister of Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

