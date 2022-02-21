CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala

After a brief lull, violence has reared its ugly head in Kerala's politically sensitive Kannur district with the killing of a CPI(M) activist in a coastal village here early on Monday.

Haridasan, a fisherman, was allegedly attacked by a gang of assailants in front of his house at Punnol near New Mahe at around 1.30 AM while he was returning home after work, they said.

The 54-year old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound but died on the way, police said.

While the CPI(M) alleged that the RSS workers were behind the ''brutal killing'' of Haridasan, the BJP said the killing of the CPI(M) worker was due to a local issue and the BJP or the RSS have no role in it.

The Left party alleged that Haridasan was ''brutally attacked by the RSS workers, hacked several times and severed one of his legs'' to ensure his death.

Strongly condemning the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police have been directed to arrest all those involved in the brutal killing of Haridasan.

''It is clear that this was a planned incident to destroy the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state'', the CM said and asked the people to defeat the attempts to create trouble in the state. Vijayan also urged the people to co-operate to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the area without falling prey to provocation.

BJP state president K Surendran denied the allegations and sought a comprehensive probe into the incident.

Condemning the incident, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the law and order situation in the state has completely deteriorated and the police and the Home Department have become inactive.

''There is no security for the lives of the people under the Left rule'', he alleged. According to Police, seven people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The inquest report said Haridasan has more than 20 wounds on his body. It said the attack was carried out with weapons, including a sword, and that deep wounds were the cause of death.

The body of Haridasan was cremated on the premises of his house after a postmortem in the evening.

In a bid to prevent the recurrence of violence, the police have tightened security, bringing the entire region under its surveillance.

