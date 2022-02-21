Left Menu

Modi govt has jeopardised India's future by halving budget for child welfare: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:58 IST
Modi govt has jeopardised India's future by halving budget for child welfare: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Modi government has ''jeopardised'' India's future by ''halving'' the budget for child welfare.

Gandhi cited a media report which claimed that children's share in the budget has nearly halved since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge.

''Modi Govt has jeopardised India's future by halving the budget for child welfare,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''Compare this to the astronomical rise in income of Modi Mitrs- It's easy to see who the Govt is working for,'' the former Congress chief said, using the hashtag 'KiskeAccheDin'.

