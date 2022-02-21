Left Menu

Some people carry saffron flag just to show off but join others for power: Fadnavis' swipe at Shiv Sena

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a veiled swipe at former ally Shiv Sena, saying some people carry the saffron flag only to show off but go with others for power. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at Nashik in Maharashtra, the former chief minister said that the BJP will protect the bhagwa or the saffron flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:10 IST
Some people carry saffron flag just to show off but join others for power: Fadnavis' swipe at Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a veiled swipe at former ally Shiv Sena, saying some people carry the saffron flag only to show off but go with others for power. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at Nashik in Maharashtra, the former chief minister said that the BJP will protect the ''bhagwa' or the saffron flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “It's certain that the BJP will unfurl the saffron flag at the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and retain power. The saffron flag is of Chhatrapati and now the BJP has the responsibility to protect the saffron flag. Some people are carrying the saffron flag just to show off but they go with other people,” Fadanvis said without taking any name. The elections to the NMC are due in the next few months along with other civic bodies in Maharashtra. “You know what this government of three parties in the state is doing. They will either come together or contest separately. Instead of following them, voting for the BJP means voting for development and there is no alternative,'' the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said. Fadnavis said the BJP ''adopted'' Nashik and launched many schemes like CitiLink bus service and Metro service, which is coming up. ''More such projects will come to Nashik in future. The Nashik Metro has set an example and this model will be followed at other places in the country,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that the Centre will soon approve the Namami Godavari project and the metro service in Nashik will become operational in the next three years ''provided the state government doesn't create any obstacles''. “Efforts are also on to implement Nirmal Nashik and IT Hub projects. Nirmal Nashik envisages pollution-free transport, pollution-free rivers and a clean Nashik,” he added. Fadnavis said the BJP has to fight the three parties- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Union minister of state for health Bharati Pawar, former minister Jay Rawal, MLA Devyani Pharande, Nashik city president Girish Palve and other BJP office-bearers were present. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena fell out with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls accusing its ally of not keeping its word on handing the post of the chief minister to Sena. The Sena later joined hands with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022