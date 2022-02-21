When Lalu Prasad was chargesheeted, given first sentence, BJP was not in power at Centre: Sushil Modi

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claiming that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was trapped by the BJP in the fodder scam case, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that the charges against the BJP are baseless as when the RJD leader's chargesheet was filed and his first sentence was given, BJP was not in power at the Centre. Sushil Modi said that there is no such thing as surprise in the punishment given to Lalu Yadav; it was bound to happen.

Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, "There is no such thing as a surprise in the punishment given to Lalu Yadav, it was bound to happen.When the chargesheet was filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav for the first time, the government formed with his support at the Center headed by the Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. When Lalu Yadav was convicted for the first time, the Manmohan Singh government was at the Center. Whereas the allegations accuse us (BJP) that BJP trapped him into it." The deputy CM said that it is surprising that the people who filed the case against Lalu Prasad Yadav are with him now. Sushil Modi said, "Shivanand Tiwary, Prem Chand Mishra, Brishan Patel were amongst those who filed case against Lalu Prasad Yadav and they are now with him. One of them is his closest advisor as well."

A CBI court on Monday sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him. Yadav was declared guilty on February 15. Of the 99 accused in the case, 24 were acquitted, while three-year jail terms were pronounced for the 46 accused. The fate of the remaining accused will be decided on Monday. Yadav has been found guilty of illegal withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury by a special CBI court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. (ANI)

