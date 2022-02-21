Left Menu

UK says unilateral sanctions against Russia would play into Putin's narrative

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:32 IST
If Britain were to impose sanctions on Russia unilaterally in response to its actions towards Ukraine, it would play into President Vladimir Putin's narrative, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Asked by a lawmaker whether it was now time to start imposing sanctions, Wallace said: "If we were to unilaterally deliver them now, and America wasn't, and the European Union wasn't, I think there is a danger that President Putin would play into a divide and rule narrative."

