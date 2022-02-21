Left Menu

Banned militant outfit claims responsibility for Manipur bomb attack

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:52 IST
Proscribed militant outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak has claimed responsibility for the recent blast in Manipur’s Kakching district that injured two ITBP jawans, asserting that the attack was carried out in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on Tuesday.

Two ITBP personnel hailing from Uttarakhand were injured in the IED blast at Wangoo Lupa Maroop area in the district on Sunday evening.

“The explosion was triggered in connection with PM Modi’s visit on Tuesday,” PREPAK said in a statement.

Modi is scheduled to address a poll rally at Imphal on Tuesday.

Assembly elections in Manipur are due to be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The jawans, undergoing treatment in hospital, were on night patrolling when the blast occurred, police said.

Meanwhile, CorCom, an umbrella body of militant groups in Manipur, has imposed a total shutdown in the state from 1 am on Tuesday till the PM leaves.

