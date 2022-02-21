AIADMK leader held over civic poll scuffle after CM's 'law will take its own course' remark

Hours after Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted on Monday that law would take its own course over the humiliation of a DMK functionary here on the day of urban civic polls, police arrested AIADMK leader and former Minister D Jayakumar. Earlier, Stalin slammed the former state minister Jayakumar for taking 'law into his own hands' and 'humiliating' a DMK office-bearer here by 'removing' his shirt on February 19. The Chief Minister asserted that the 'law will take its own course' and that the DMK would face the matter legally. Hours after his remark, police arrested Jayakumar from his Fore Shore Estate residence and took him to a police station. A case has been slapped against him and others in connection with the incident on the day of civic polls and several sections of the IPC have been invoked against them. As soon as he was taken into custody, AIADMK cadres assembled before the police station and some of them also staged a road roko. Stalin remarked that impartial action was taken in respect of all incidents related to the urban civic polls. Urban local body polls were held on February 19 and counting would be held on Tuesday.

The crux of the allegation against Jayakumar and his party colleagues is that they removed the shirt of a DMK functionary, paraded him half naked on the north Chennai streets. The DMK was humiliated. According to the AIADMK, they only nabbed a person who was involved in false voting. He was promptly handed over to the police for action. In connection with this incident, complaint and a counter plaint have been filed by both sides and FIR registered by police.

Immediately after Stalin's remark on Jayakumar, senior AIADMK leader K Palaniswami asked if the Chief Minister considered handing over to police a person who attempted to cast a 'false vote' wrong. Jayakumar only handed this man to police, the former Chief Minister said defending his senior party colleague. Writing to party cadres, Stalin in an open letter said the DMK faced the urban civic polls based on the faith people reposed on the government and the party did not consider elections as a political battle.

The DMK regime's achievements were showcased and the party's victory became pretty evident during the campaign, he said.

The opposition parties unleashed 'libel and false propaganda' during campaign and on the day of polls too against the DMK to hide their 'debacle', Stalin said.

Pointing to a poll 'war room' that was set up in DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here to coordinate with party workers on the day of polls, he said appropriate legal steps were advised on election-related matters.

Impartial action was taken even if there were allegations of some minor violations by DMK workers in one or two places, he said.

However, as regards the opposition, they went beyond their limit and this was exposed by the media, including on television channels and social media, the Chief Minister said.

Targeting Jayakumar for humiliating the DMK functionary, Stalin said the ruling party would face this matter legally and the opposition party would be exposed when this happens.

Hitting out at the AIADMK for 'excesses' during civic polls held in 2001 here, the Chief Minister said the DMK should pursue peaceful methods and continue to win people's confidence even if the former followed it now.

Regarding the incident, former chief minister Palaniswami asked if it was a 'crime' to hand over a culprit to police.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, the AIADMK leader said instead of taking action against culprits, a case has been instead registered by police against Jayakumar and about 40 others who were with the former minister at the time. ''This is the prize given by the Chief Minister,'' he said.

After the DMK assumed office last year, the law and order situation has deteriorated completely and the Chief Minister himself 'supporting the culprits' is amusing, Palaniswami said. ''The AIADMK is ready to face anything legally'', he said.

'Oral instructions' have been given to officials to declare as 'defeated' the AIADMK nominees if they 'win' on February 22 when votes would be taken up for counting, Palaniswami alleged.

This must be scuttled by complying with a ruling of the Madras High Court in this regard and postal votes should be counted first and then the EVMs and results should be declared promptly as per rules, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator said.

In a joint statement, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Palaniswami alleged that their party colleague's arrest was a ''precursor'' to the ''murder of democracy'' to be staged by the ruling party on Tuesday, during the counting of votes polled in the civic polls.

They recalled the High Court ''reprimand'' of the then ruling DMK over ''murder of democracy'' over alleged electoral irregularities in the 2006 civic polls in the city and said ''people have not forgotten the (subsequent) re-polling.'' They said Jayakumar only caught ''red-handed'' the man who had come to cast a ''false vote'' and rather protected him from getting beaten up and directing that he be handed over to the police.

CM Stalin in his letter told cadres: ''Though the March 4 election for the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats would be indirect, we have to be transparent''.

The Chief Minister expressed complete confidence that DMK would emerge victorious and local bodies too shall witness good governance.

