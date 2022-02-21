Left Menu

Plea in HC seeks transfer of Lucknow IG as her husband is contesting assembly election

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-02-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 21:56 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its order on a PIL seeking transfer of IG Lucknow (Range) Laxmi Singh as her husband is contesting the assembly election from a seat in the area under her jurisdiction.

The court's Lucknow bench which heard the PIL moved by Shanker Shukla, however, observed that his petition was not maintainable as he was not an ''affected person''.

The petitioner stated that Laxmi Singh's husband Rajeshwar Singh is contesting election from Sarojini Nagar Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket and she should be transferred to another range to ensure fairness of the election process.

The bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh was of the view that the petitioner was neither contesting from any constituency nor was he authorised by any political party to file the petition.

Hence, the petitioner cannot be said to be an affected person and so the petition on his behalf was not maintainable, observed the bench and said it will be dictating the order.

Singh, who was serving as the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Lucknow, had taken voluntary retirement before the polls.

The Samajwadi Party had also urged the Election Commission to transfer Laxmi Singh, accusing her of bias.

