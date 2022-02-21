Left Menu

One must not cross limits while levelling allegations during poll debates: RJD MP

Amid Opposition attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that kin of a convict in 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case is active in the SP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that it is important to level allegations within limits.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:02 IST
One must not cross limits while levelling allegations during poll debates: RJD MP
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid Opposition attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that kin of a convict in 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts case is active in the SP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that it is important to level allegations within limits. Speaking to ANI, the RJD leader said, "Whether bombs were kept in cycles, scooters, brooms, lotus or anywhere else, it should not be Oppositions' election debate. One must maintain discipline in election debates. Elections will come and go, someone will win or lose."

He further said that such statements harm the democracy of the country. Amid Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the opposition has been levelling allegations against Samajwadi Party's involvement in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.

Days after a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Samajwadi Party claiming that a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologize before the public," Adityanath said.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Why should I give an explanation? Central agencies should investigate, I sit in the Lok Sabha where big leaders & ministers sit. The public has shocked BJP (with their votes), so you will see many such statements further as well." Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022