Biden meets national security team on Russia, Ukraine, official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting his national security team on Monday about Russia and Ukraine, a White House official said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine to be recognized as independent, a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send in troops.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the White House official made the comments after a Reuters eyewitness saw Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrive at the White House on the U.S. Presidents Day federal holiday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Katharine Jackson; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

