UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Queen Elizabeth
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday wished Queen Elizabeth a full and swift recovery from COVID-19.
"I know the whole House (of Commons) will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery," he told parliament. "It is a reminder that this virus has not gone away."
