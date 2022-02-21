Uttar Pradesh under rule of SP, BSP was 'hotbed of terrorism': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the SP and BSP was a “hotbed of terrorism”, while applauding the Yogi Aditynath dispensation for eliminating mafia and preventing riots in the last five years.

Addressing an election meeting in Barabanki, he said, ''Under the rule of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttar Pradesh was known as the hotbed of terrorism. The state was known as the centre of riots and corridor for the mafia throughout the country.

“In the five years of the BJP government, there is no terrorism, riots and the mafia is also not seen anywhere,” he said.

Intensifying his attack further, the minister said, ''In the rule of the SP, the administration of the Nizam prevailed. The NIZM of Akhilesh ‘Babu’ means --- N for Naseemuddin, I for Imran Masood, Z for Azam Khan and M stands for Mukhtar Ansari.

“Today, under the Yogi government, the 'bahubali' (muscleman) is in jail. If the SP government comes back (to power), even by mistake, the 'bahubali' will be out on bail,” he said.

Shah also asserted that the BJP has a policy of ''zero tolerance'' towards terrorism.

''Our resolve is that whoever spreads terrorism will be uprooted, irrespective of the religion or caste he belongs to,'' he said, and accused the Congress and the SP ''of taking a vow to weaken the country's fight against terror''.

Taking a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the home minister said, ''The spectacles which Akhilesh ji wears -- its one lens can only see caste ('jaati'), while the other lens is fixed on religion. Apart from this, nothing is visible. Only the policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do good to Uttar Pradesh.'' He also attacked the SP for withdrawing cases registered against terror accused Khalid Mujahid and Tariq Kasmi, adding that Kasmi got life imprisonment under the Yogi government.

''When Mujahid died of heatstroke, the government of Akhilesh Yadav got a case of murder registered against 42 police personnel,'' he added.

Barabanki will go to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and vote on February 27.

At an election rally in Pilibhit, Shah alleged that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responding to a question on terrorism in an interview had said they did not have time for such ''useless talk''.

''On one hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says it is 'fizul ki baat' (useless) to check terrorism, on the other, her party leader Salman Khurshid say that SIMI people caught for the Ahmedabad blasts are innocent and should be released. He also defended them,'' he said.

The Union minister alleged that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party too had promised in its manifesto to release all accused in the Sankat Mochan temple bombings and the Lucknow blasts.

All terrorists would have been released had the Allahabad High not intervened, he alleged.

''Should such people who play with the security of the country for votes be considered for voting? The Congress and the SP together took a vow to weaken the fight against terrorism,'' Shah alleged.

Underlining the saffron party’s resolve to fight terrorism, he said, ''It is our resolve that whoever is spreading terrorism, be it of any religion or caste, should be uprooted from this country and the world,'' he said.

While trying to woo the Sikh community in Pilibhit, Shah said the sacrifice of Sikh gurus cannot be forgotten.

''We have read the history of the world. In remembrance of Sahibzadas, our prime minister named their sacrifice day as Veer Bal Diwas,'' he said apparently referring to the children of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Raising the slogan of ''Jo Bole So Nihal'', Shah claimed that both the SP and the BSP have been wiped out in the three phases of the assembly elections.

He said the BJP is the true well-wisher of the poor and if the SP comes to power in the elections, ''hooliganism will prevail again''.

''In the past five years, Yogi (Adityanath) has wiped out the mafia,'' Shah claimed, adding that properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore have been freed from criminals.

Meanwhile, Pilibhit BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has often made remarks against the party leadership over various issues, was not present during Shah's rally.

Earlier also, Gandhi had skipped election rallies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pilibhit will vote on February 23.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are being held in seven phases, three rounds of which have been completed. The results will be out on March 10.

PTI ABN/NAV SRY

