Left Menu

SP and BSP have back stabbed Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have back stabbed Muslims, even after they voted for these parties.Addressing an election meeting here in support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AMIM candidate Akram Beg, he also said that they will talk about Muslims till the elections and after its over, they will forget about you.Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and the fourth is on February 23.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:49 IST
SP and BSP have back stabbed Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have back stabbed Muslims, even after they voted for these parties.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) candidate Akram Beg, he also said that ''they will talk about Muslims till the elections and after its over, they will forget about you''.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and the fourth is on February 23. ''SP-BSP is making you feel afraid for the past 30 years and taking your vote. You have given your vote to the SP and the BSP, but you have been stabbed in the back. Your children did not get education, jobs, and poverty became our destiny,'' Owaisi said.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, ''The chief minister only speaks about 'garmi' and 'sardee'. Are you a meteorologist?'' Owaisi also highlighted the problems of farmers.

''The SP and the BSP could not defeat the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Do not show me the fear of Modi-Yogi, I am not going to be afraid of anyone,'' he said. Referring to the hijab row, Owaisi said that ''the hijab issue is that of me and you (hijab kaa masla mera aapka hai), but the SP and the BSP have not even spoken on this''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022