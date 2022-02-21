Left Menu

Karnataka: BJP MLA announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Honnali in Karnataka, MP Renukacharya on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of a Bajrang Dal activist who was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:19 IST
Karnataka: BJP MLA announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga
BJP MLA MP Renukacharya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Honnali in Karnataka, MP Renukacharya on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of a Bajrang Dal activist who was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga. "The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family and am giving them Rs 2 lakh," said Renukacharya.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced that three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Briefing mediapersons here, the Home Minister said, "We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. Three persons were arrested and some people were taken into custody. As per my information, five people are involved in this murder. For now, we do not want to disclose anything further. Inquiry is going on. After the investigation, the information will be shared."

The Home Minister said police officials have been instructed to analyze the situation and maintain law and order. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022