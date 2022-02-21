Karnataka: BJP MLA announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Honnali in Karnataka, MP Renukacharya on Monday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of a Bajrang Dal activist who was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga. "The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family and am giving them Rs 2 lakh," said Renukacharya.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced that three persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Briefing mediapersons here, the Home Minister said, "We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. Three persons were arrested and some people were taken into custody. As per my information, five people are involved in this murder. For now, we do not want to disclose anything further. Inquiry is going on. After the investigation, the information will be shared."

The Home Minister said police officials have been instructed to analyze the situation and maintain law and order. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)