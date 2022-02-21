Left Menu

Pakistan's opposition rejects toughened new social media law

Baig had appeared on a TV talk show and suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown favouritism this month by granting an award to a Cabinet minister Murad Saeed with whom he has a close friendship.Although the government says it supports freedom of speech, critics say the space for media freedom has shrunk in Pakistan since Khans government came into power in 2018. AP AMS AMS

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:36 IST
Pakistan's opposition rejects toughened new social media law
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's political opposition and journalist community Monday rejected a tough new cybercrimes law approved by the country's president that enhances jail terms for social media users convicted of disseminating “fake news.” The development came a day after President Arif Alvi approved the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, enhancing jail terms from three to five years for people convicted of spreading “fake news” on social media.

Suspects arrested under the law will not be entitled to bail during trial. The legislation takes effect immediately.

“It is an attack on freedom of expression,'' Maryam Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League opposition party told reporters at a news conference.

Yusuf Raza Gilani, a senior leader of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, at a separate news conference, said his party will challenge the new law in the court because it is aimed at curbing media freedom.

Almost all of Pakistan's other opposition parties and journalist unions have also opposed the new law, which was approved by Alvi days after authorities arrested media owner Mohsin Baig. Baig had appeared on a TV talk show and suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown favouritism this month by granting an award to a Cabinet minister Murad Saeed with whom he has a close friendship.

Although the government says it supports freedom of speech, critics say the space for media freedom has shrunk in Pakistan since Khan's government came into power in 2018. (AP_ AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022