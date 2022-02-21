EU will put sanctions on table if Moscow recognises eastern Ukraine regions - Borrell
The European Union will ask member states to decide over sanctions on Russia should Moscow recognise the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.
"If there is annexation there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition I will put the sanctions on the table and the ministers will decide," he told reporters after a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.
