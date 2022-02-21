Left Menu

Chennai: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar arrested for attacking DMK cadre

Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar was arrested by Chennai police on Monday on the charges of attacking a DMK cadre at a polling booth on the voting day of urban local body poll on February 19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:47 IST
Chennai: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar arrested for attacking DMK cadre
AIADMK leader D Jayakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar was arrested by Chennai police on Monday on the charges of attacking a DMK cadre at a polling booth on the voting day of urban local body poll on February 19.

Jayakumar and 40 other AIADMK cadres were earlier booked under eight different sections pertaining to rioting and assault.

Jayakumar accused the DMK cadre of indulging in booth capturing during polling for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council elections on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022