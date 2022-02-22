Left Menu

UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj: Smriti Irani

Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Partys Akhilesh Yadav, saying, We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son. Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-02-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 00:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NCWIndia)
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and 'goonda raj'. Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, saying, "We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son." Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections. "See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP's Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father," she said.

This Uttar Pradesh poll is no ordinary elections, "its development versus goonda raj and security versus goonda raj", Irani said.

She also stressed that the BJP government was all about ensuring law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

