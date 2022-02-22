7 declarations made in state budget two years ago still incomplete: Rajasthan BJP
BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Monday targeted the Congress government, saying seven declarations made in the state budget two years ago are still incomplete.
His statement comes ahead of the Rajasthan budget, which will be presented on February 23.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should make provisions to provide cheap electricity to the common man, farmers and entrepreneurs in his upcoming budget and complete pending recruitments, Poonia said.
He told reporters that the state budget should provide for food processing units in Rajasthan, strengthening of infrastructure in English medium schools, right to health, formation of a spice board, and reduction of VAT on diesel and petrol. It should also focus on regularisation of contract workers and a provision should be made to remove salary discrepancy of employees, the BJP leader said.
Poonia said that “the situation in the last three consecutive budgets was only announcements, not even 40 per cent work has been done on the ground”. Gehlot, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget.
