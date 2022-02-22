Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 00:43 IST
EDMC House condems AAP councillor's act of 'accepting bribe'
The BJP-led EDMC House on Monday passed a resolution, condemning the alleged act of accepting bribe by an AAP councillor, who has been arrested by the CBI on that charge.

The move comes ahead of civic polls due in April.

This House condems the act of ''accepting bribe'' by AAP's EDMC councillor Geeta Rawat, read the resolution by the House of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Officials on Friday had said that the CBI had arrested an AAP municipal councillor in Delhi for allegedly accepting bribe for permitting laying of a building roof unhindered.

The central probe agency has booked Rawat and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, officials had earlier said.

Reacting to the arrest of Rawat, the AAP had said “strictest action” should be taken against her if she has done “anything wrong”, and hoped that the CBI will investigate the case in an impartial manner.

In another resolution, the EDMC House said, property tax be taken at an older rate from small traders running shops at DDA's LSCs (local shopping centres) and CSCs (convenience shopping centres) in east Delhi.

