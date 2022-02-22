Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions is clear break of international law - UK's Johnson
The apparent recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The apparent recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This is plainly in breach of international law. It's a ... flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson told a press conference.
