Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says we will need to apply as much pressure as possible on Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to see exactly what happens in breakaway regions of Ukraine when asked whether it was time to impose sanctions on Russia, but that the West had to apply as much pressure as possible. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:16 IST
UK PM Johnson says we will need to apply as much pressure as possible on Russia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to see exactly what happens in breakaway regions of Ukraine when asked whether it was time to impose sanctions on Russia, but that the West had to apply as much pressure as possible. "We have to see what exactly has happened in Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass area," Johnson told a press conference.

"What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news. "It is becoming clear that we're going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of A...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022