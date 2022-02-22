UK PM Johnson says we will need to apply as much pressure as possible on Russia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to see exactly what happens in breakaway regions of Ukraine when asked whether it was time to impose sanctions on Russia, but that the West had to apply as much pressure as possible. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to see exactly what happens in breakaway regions of Ukraine when asked whether it was time to impose sanctions on Russia, but that the West had to apply as much pressure as possible. "We have to see what exactly has happened in Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbass area," Johnson told a press conference.
"What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news. "It is becoming clear that we're going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves."
