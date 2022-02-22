UK PM Johnson says will offer support to Ukraine's President in call

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he would talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to offer him Britain's support after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"I'm just going to go and talk to President Zelenskiy of Ukraine and offer him the support of the United Kingdom," Johnson said at the end of a news conference.

