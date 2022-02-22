Biden holds call with Ukraine's Zelenskiy - White House official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden held a secure call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday in the aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.
A White House official said the call between the U.S. and Ukrainian leaders lasted 35 minutes.
