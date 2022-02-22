US to impose sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:26 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions on Moscow after Russia moved to recognise separatist eastern Ukraine regions.
The Biden administration calls Monday's announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.” The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Putin.
The European Union's top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rouble recovers to 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
L&T, Microsoft team up for cloud computing, infra services
Kremlin expects no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron meeting
Rouble firms past 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine