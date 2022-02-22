Left Menu

US to impose sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 02:26 IST
US to impose sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions on Moscow after Russia moved to recognise separatist eastern Ukraine regions.

The Biden administration calls Monday's announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.” The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Putin.

The European Union's top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of A...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022