US to impose sanctions on Russia amid Ukraine crisis

The White House says President Joe Biden is ordering new sanctions on Moscow after Russia moved to recognise separatist eastern Ukraine regions.

The Biden administration calls Monday's announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin a “blatant violation of Russia's international commitments.” The sanctions will prohibit new investment, trade and financing in the two separatist regions of Ukraine recognised by Putin.

The European Union's top officials have also said the bloc will impose sanctions.

