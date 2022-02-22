Left Menu

France condemns Russia's recognition of rebel-held Ukrainian territories -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's decision to recognise the independence of rebel-held Ukrainian regions, the Elysee Palace said on Monday after Macron convened an emergency national security meeting addressing the latest developments linked to Ukraine. The statement added that the decision was a unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's decision to recognise the independence of rebel-held Ukrainian regions, the Elysee Palace said on Monday after Macron convened an emergency national security meeting addressing the latest developments linked to Ukraine.

The statement added that the decision was a unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Macron called for an emergency meeting of the UN security council and the adoption of targeted European sanctions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the West now had to apply as much pressure as possible.

