Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Putin has broken international law

Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia after Prime Minister Boris Johnson assailed President Vladimir Putin's recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine on Monday as a breach of international law and a very dark sign for the region.

Britain joined the United States and European leaders in swiftly condemning Putin's recognition of the regions and promising a tough response. "Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a tweet.

Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions while Johnson was speaking at a news conference, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. "It's a ... flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson said.

"It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements, and I think it's a very ill omen and a very dark sign." Johnson said he would talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday and would offer Britain's support.

After Putin signed the decree, Truss said in a statement that the move violated the U.N. Charter and signalled an end to the Minsk process - a set of agreements designed to end a separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine. "We will not allow Russia's violation of its international commitments to go unpunished," she said.

Britain has prepared sanctions against Russia, and Tuesday's sanctions may not be the full extent of the response, with further sanctions in reserve if Putin subsequently decides to invade. When asked whether it was now time to impose sanctions on Russia, Johnson said he would have to wait and see what happened in eastern Ukraine.

"What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news," he said. "It is becoming clear that we're going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves."

